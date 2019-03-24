Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
Crews will be working in the westbound detour on I-40 at Pullman Rd. for repairs on the bridge deck.
On Monday, March 25, traffic will be detoured off US 287 westbound onto the service road at the 3rd Avenue exit. Motorists can re-enter I-40 westbound at the Airport Boulevard entrance ramp.
Watch for lane closures in the area of Amarillo Boulevard and Gem Lake Road, including the intersection, for patching repairs.
Various lanes will be closed on I-40 in both directions from Grand Street to the Carson County line for patching repairs.
Watch for slow-moving operations on Amarillo Boulevard and the downtown interchange for vegetation management.
Crews will be spraying herbicide near the guardrails on FM1061 and over-spraying the rest of the right of way starting at State Loop 335 and US 87.
Watch for crews making patching repairs on the northern portion of SL 335, US 87, and US 60.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.