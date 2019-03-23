Ross Street closed in Amarillo due to heavy rain

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Ross Street in Amarillo has been closed due to tonight’s heavy rains.
The Amarillo Police Department said officers closed Ross St. in both directions at IH-40.
Officials also said that several other roadways in town have standing water and wants to remind the public to never attempt to drive through standing water.
Severe thunderstorms will continue to move east along I-40 through midnight with large hail and strong winds the primary threats.
The tornado threat is rapidly falling apart and the storms will be out of the area after midnight.
