Powerball jackpot rises to $750 million, 4th largest prize in US lottery history

(Gray News) - Since the Powerball jackpot started growing in December, it has skyrocketed to three-quarters of a billion dollars.
After the 25th Powerball drawing in a row without a grand prize winner, the lottery’s jackpot hit $750 million, according to a press release. It is the fourth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.
The Powerball numbers drawn Saturday night were 66, 52, 60, 24, 25 and a Powerball of 5.
Though no one won the jackpot, 10 tickets sold were worth at least $1 million.
Eight of those winners - with tickets from Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York and South Carolina - matched all but the red Powerball for $1 million. The other two winners - from Florida and Wisconsin - did the same but included the Power Play option, which multiplied the prize.
A jackpot winner needs to match numbers on all five white balls and the red Powerball. The white balls are numbered 1 through 69 and the Powerball is numbered 1 through 26.
And there are other ways to win. You can get a hundred bucks by matching either four white balls or three white balls and the Powerball, and if you match four white balls plus the Powerball you’d get $50,000.
Statistically, you only have a one in 292.2 million chance of winning the big prize. But if you were to beat the long odds and hit the jackpot, you’d have an important decision to make: cash or annuity.
Taking the cash up front in the next drawing would get you about $465 million (before taxes), while an annuity would get you the full amount (also, before taxes) in installments across 30 years.
The Powerball numbers will be drawn again Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET.
