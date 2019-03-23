New Castro County Law Enforcement Center opens in Dimmitt

DIMMITT, TX (KFDA) - After a year of construction, an open house at the new Castro County Law Enforcement Center brought members of the community to Dimmitt to see the completed project.
The Castro County Sheriff’s Office will move into the facility as well as county inmates and 911 dispatch for the city of Dimmitt.
The Castro County Sheriff Sal Rivera said plumbing issues and overcrowding were problems in the jail at the Castro County courthouse building for years.
“We were having to farm out to Parmer and Bailey counties and send prisoners there because of the restrictions of the jail commission,” he said. “We had to be under a certain population in our current jail.”
The new facility solves the overcrowding problem by providing a wider variety of cell space for inmates.
And more space with 49 prisoner beds.
“It’s safe. It’s safer for the jailers as well as the inmates,” said Rivera. “We have safety vestibules where the jailers aren’t going to end up in a cell with several prisoners at one time. It’s a safer facility and it’s a modern facility.”
“Old facilities were built with bars and steel plate,” said the President of DRG Architects Wayne Gondeck, who helped design the building. “This has security glazing that you can see through and those glazing are non-breakable types of windows that the prisoners can be seen and observed on a regular basis.”
The building also has rooms for suspect interviews, meetings between attorneys and clients, on-site medical EXAMS and more.
Castro County Law Enforcement has already been trained to use new surveillance cameras.
Sheriff Rivera said taxpayer dollars will be going to better use by having an up-to-date system of managing prisoners in the county.
“The farming of prisoners was costing us over $200,000 for the last three years and it won’t their pocketbook anymore having to farm people out,” he said. “And I think this facility will make them proud of having a new law enforcement center, which is the jail and the sheriff’s office.”
