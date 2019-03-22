Tickets on sale for concert benefiting Kwahadi Museum

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Tickets are now on sale for an evening of country music in benefit to the Kwahadi Museum of the American Indian.
Kristyn Harris and Gary Roller will be performing on Friday, March 29 at the Kwahadi Museum located at 9151 I-40 E in Amarillo. The event features chicken fried steak dinner, a meet-and-greet with Harris and Roller before they perform as well as a tour of the museum.
The cost is $25 for the front section and general admission is $20 and dinner is $20.
Reservations are required and can be made at the museum gift shop or by calling (806) 335-3175.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.