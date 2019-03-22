Man pleads guilty to killing son, sentenced to 50 years in prison

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A man will spend 50 years in prison for the death of his 8-month-old son that happened in 2015.
Logan Gene Hayes entered a guilty plea to murder charges on Thursday, March 21 for the death of 8-month-old Damian Scott Hayes.
In November of 2015, police responded to a call for a baby not breathing.
Police found the child on his back, on the floor near the crib. He had bruising on his head and neck and wasn’t breathing.
An autopsy revealed the child had been strangled.
In November of 2018, investigators learned new evidence in the case and issued a warrant for Hayes for capital murder of a person under 10.
Hayes was sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
