Landowners, master naturalists and educators invited to Playa Field Day
Playa lake (Source: Gray TV)
By Kaitlin Johnson | March 22, 2019 at 11:05 AM CDT - Updated March 22 at 11:05 AM

HEREFORD, TX (KFDA) - Landowners, master naturalists, educators and the interested public are invited to attend a Playa Field Day on March 26.

The field day will cover information about playa ecosystems, best management practices and more.

Activities start at the Hereford Community Center from 9:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Those attending are asked to wear clothing suitable for field tours.

There is no charge for the event, though a donation is appreciated.

You can contact Darryl Birkenfield if you are interested at (806) 945-2255.

