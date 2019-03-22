Landowners, master naturalists and educators invited to Playa Field Day

HEREFORD, TX (KFDA) - Landowners, master naturalists, educators and the interested public are invited to attend a Playa Field Day on March 26.
The field day will cover information about playa ecosystems, best management practices and more.
Activities start at the Hereford Community Center from 9:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Those attending are asked to wear clothing suitable for field tours.
There is no charge for the event, though a donation is appreciated.
You can contact Darryl Birkenfield if you are interested at (806) 945-2255.
