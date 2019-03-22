Judge sentences man to 120 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child

Gabriel Marquez, found guilty of aggravated sexual assault and indecency with a child (Source: Potter County Jail)
March 22, 2019 at 11:47 AM CDT - Updated March 22 at 1:37 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A man has been sentenced to a total of 120 years in prison for sexual assault and indecency with a child in Potter County.

On March 21, a Potter County jury found Gabriel Marquez guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

According to 47th District Attorney Randall Sims, the sentence was enhanced due to a previous felony conviction of aggravated assault.

Marquez has been sentenced to a total of 120 years in prison.

