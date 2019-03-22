FirstBank Southwest sign placement begins downtown

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Installation of the official letters for the FirstBank Southwest Tower began Thursday morning on the building formerly known as the Chase Tower.
“It’s been a long process of designing signage, approving signage and so on,” said the building’s leasing agent Aaron Emerson. “We’re glad that the day has finally come that they’re putting the sign up.”
Contractors have already started putting up ‘FirstBank Southwest’ on the west side of the building.
After that, they’ll place letters on the south side of the building, and finally the east side before they put up the logos.
With preparation only taking a few days, they say completing the signs will take a few weeks.
“We’re trying to aim for two weeks total with all three sides and three logos that we have to hang,” said contractor Hector Maldonado.
By Thursday afternoon, ‘FirstBank’ was up, but mounting each letter is a tedious process.
“Once we do the template we’ve got to drill the holes, or pre-drill the holes, cause you know the wind’s pretty crazy here,” said Maldonado. “So once we drill the holes, we’ve got to blow them out, take out the dust, then we put epoxy on them. And now we put the anchors. Once we put the anchors and let the epoxy dry for a good hour or two hours, after that we’ve got to set the sign, hang it, and put everything in place.”
As the leasing agent for the building, Emerson said he couldn’t be prouder to be hosting FirstBank Southwest.
“Having a good, local bank with a good name, good reputation, we’re thrilled to have them here in the building,” he said.
He believes the tower and its new signs will truly be a sight to see in downtown Amarillo for years to come.
“The sign looks green during the day. I believe at night it will shine white,” said Emerson. “The bank spent a lot of time designing it and it’s very well thought out and very deliberate. So I’m excited to see how it looks at night. It’s absolutely going to change the skyline.”
