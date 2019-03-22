FirstBank Southwest sign placement begins downtown

“Once we do the template we’ve got to drill the holes, or pre-drill the holes, cause you know the wind’s pretty crazy here,” said Maldonado. “So once we drill the holes, we’ve got to blow them out, take out the dust, then we put epoxy on them. And now we put the anchors. Once we put the anchors and let the epoxy dry for a good hour or two hours, after that we’ve got to set the sign, hang it, and put everything in place.”