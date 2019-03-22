First Alert Weather Day- Rain and storms today

We’re starting off with cloudy skies and scattered showers in the west. Rain will move east throughout the day. Best chance for rain and storms will be later this evening. Storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain being the main threats. Rain will move east overnight leaving us with clearing skies Saturday morning. We will stay warm and dry throughout the weekend with temps in the 70′s. The next chance for rain and storms will be Wednesday of next week.