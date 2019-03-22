Doppler Dave Updates Our First Alert Storm Impacts

A strong storm system will track across our region late today. Another round of storms, possibly severe, will move from west to east across the Texas panhandle and a few of the storms may produce hail, strong winds, and dangerous lightning. An isolated tornado or two is also a remote possibility. If you are planning evening activities, stay closely tuned to weather developments and be ready to change plans in order to be in a safe place as storms approach. Storms will begin during the afternoon with peak activity occurring during the evening hours. The heaviest storms will track east and out of the area late tonight and our weekend forecast calls for nice weather.