Clovis woman convicted of 4th DWI

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - A jury convicted a Clovis woman on Friday of her 4th DWI.
According to Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb, Josett Anaya, 36, was convicted by a jury of her 4th DWI, a fourth degree felony.
Clovis Police said they stopped Anaya in July of 2018 for having expired vehicle registration. Officers conducted standardized sobriety tests and Anaya’s breath sample resulted in her alcohol content to be .09 which is over the legal limit.
Anaya’s previously DWI convictions were in 2003, 2005 and 2008, all in Curry County.
Anaya faces a maximum of 18 months in the Department of Corrections with six of those months being mandatory.
