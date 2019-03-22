City of Amarillo hosts poster contest for water conservation campaign

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is hosting a poster contest for children for their Every Drop Counts water conservation campaign.
With the summer months rapidly approaching, the city is hoping to raise awareness to conserve water with their Every Drop Counts poster contest.
Children ages Kindergarten through 12th grade are encouraged to submit artwork that focuses on water conservation. Posters must be landscape (horizontal) layout and should be at least 11 x 8.5 inches but not larger than 17 x 11 inches. Examples of artwork can be found below.
The submission deadline is Wednesday, May 15. Artwork and a completed entry form can be taken to any Amarillo Public Library or the second floor of the Simms Municipal Building at 808 South Buchanan Street.
Winners will be chosen from the following age groups: Kindergarten through 2nd grade, 3rd grade through 5th grade, middle school and high school.
All winners will be recognized by the Amarillo Mayor and City Council at the May 21 regular meeting.
