Scouts to canvass Amarillo to collect food for High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Hundreds of Scouts will be canvassing Amarillo neighborhoods this weekend to collect food to benefit High Plains Food Bank.
The annual Scouting for Food “Good Turn” program is one of the largest spring good drives in the panhandle, with Scouts bringing in 6,781 pounds of food to the High Plains Food Bank last year.
Beginning Saturday, March 23 at 8:00 a.m., troops and packs will collect non-perishable food from assigned neighborhoods and bring back donated food to the High Plains Food Bank.
HPFB’s top food needs include peanut butter, pasta and sauce, boxed dinners, and canned soups, vegetables and meats. They are also accepting financial donations.
Food donations for the Scouting for Food program can be dropped off during regular business hours at either the High Plains Food Bank at 815 Ross Street or Boy Scouts of America’s Golden Spread Council Office at 401 Tascosa Road.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.