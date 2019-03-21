Registration open for Second Annual Caprock Genealogy Conference

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Registration is now open for the Second Annual Caprock Genealogy Conference, sponsored by the Amarillo, South Plains (Lubbock) and Hi-Plains (Plainview) Genealogical Societies.
The Caprock Genealogy Conference if for those new to genealogy as well as those who are long-time genealogists. The conference aims to expand knowledge and methods of discovering one’s family roots and is for anyone interested in family history research.
This year’s featured speaker for the conference will be Marynell Anderson Bryant. Bryant is a past three-term president of the Texas State Genealogical Society and has served in various positions in her local Hopkins County Genealogical Society.
Bryant’s topics this year are “Relatively Speaking” : Don’t Neglect the Collateral Lines; “Quill & Scrawl”: Ease the Pain of Early Handwriting; “Counting Cousins in the County”: Sorting Out Family Names; and, “War of 1812 Records and Resources”.
The cost for the conference is $50 and will be held Saturday, April 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Plainview Country Club located at 2902 4th Street in Plainview.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.