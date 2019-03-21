Potter County Sheriff’s Office hosting benefit for employee

POTTER COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office, along with the FD Employee Benefit Board, the Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo College, are hosting a benefit for Darryl Moore.
On Friday, March 22, you can enjoy lunch and help out a community member.
You can purchase a $7 plate that includes a hamburger, hot dog, chips and a drink.
The benefit will be held at the Potter County Courthouse located at 500 South Fillmore Street from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
