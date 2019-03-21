Potter County officials identify suspect in 1994 cold case

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division has made significant progress in a 1994 cold case after identifying a possible suspect with the help of a television production company.
In August of 2017, the Potter Randall Special Crimes Unit disbanded and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office began investigating their own homicides, including any unsolved cold cases.
Potter County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division detectives took interest in a cold case from February 1994, the homicide of Jackie Hogue, and began investigating.
The Oxygen Channel television series “Cold Justice”, which assists law enforcement agencies with unsolved cold cases, contacted the sheriff’s office in July of 2018 to offer assistance in any cold cases.
Officials suggested the Jackie Hogue case.
The sheriff’s office was required to cooperate as well as the commitment from the district attorney’s office that if the detectives could present a case, the DA’s office would review findings. Randall Sims, 47th District Attorney, agreed to the stipulation.
Cold Justice and their production team arrived at the Potter County Sheriff’s Office in mid-January to review the case with investigators.
Although some of the original investigators and witnesses had passed away in the 25 years since the murder, recontacted witnesses and reprocessed evidence identified a suspect.
The probable cause statement was presented to the DA’s office and was recently taken to a Potter County grand jury where a murder warrant was served on Jesse Hogue who resides in Colorado.
Jesse Hogue was once married to the victim. Her sons found her sexually assaulted and shot to death in her bed in her Bishop Hills home.
The sheriff’s office is now one step closer to gaining some closure for the children, family and friends of Jackie Hogue.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.