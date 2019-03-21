Funding for new Potter County Courts Building to be discussed

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Potter County is one step closer to solving a problem that dates back to the 1980′s but it is said to cost about $63 million.
According to county officials, the current building had a 20-year expected life-span that is now 12 years past due.
“It takes time,” said Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner. “I wanna do it tomorrow. I’m ready to start construction on Monday afternoon if I could but I can’t.”
The Potter County Commissioners’ Court agenda shows the members will discuss issuing debt in the form of certificates of obligation at their Monday meeting, as well as a scheduled vote on selling that debt to investors.
The debt should total $54 million but the county has already saved $9 million of it.
After bidding, the county’s investment representative will pick the top investors who bid the lowest interest rate.
“He brings it back to the court in paper-form and says, ‘Here’s the top three with the lowest bids,’ and we go and pick it right then,” said Judge Tanner.
Commissioners will then choose the final investor.
Judge Tanner adds, “Unless it’s a tie with someone from out of town and someone local, we get to choose the local. It’s excellent because I wanna keep the money here. They want the business, and that’s not a bad thing but I would really like to give it to a local.”
When an investor is chosen, the process to file paperwork, hire architects and contractors could take up to nine months.
Judge Tanner predicts the building to be built within the next two years.
