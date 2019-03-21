Nice spring day with rain on the way Friday.

It is going to be a warm and sunny afternoon for the first full day of spring. Temps will warm into the low to mid 60′s. Clouds will increase this evening and overnight. Scattered showers will begin to develop early Friday morning and continue throughout the day. Best chance for rain and storms will be Friday evening. A few strong to severe storms will be possible with heavy rain and hail being the main threats. We will dry out over the weekend with temps warming into the 60′s and 70′s.