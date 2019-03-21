League of Women Voters holding voter registration drive this weekend

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters will hold a voter registration drive this Saturday, March 23.
From 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., you can register to vote at the Amigos store at 3300 I-40 East, the River Road United Supermarkets location at 3400 River Road and the United Supermarkets location at 4701 South Washington.
The upcoming elections include the Amarillo City Council, the Amarillo Independent School District board of trustees and the Amarillo College board of regents, as well as an $89,206,000 bond issue for Amarillo College.
Other school districts and cities in the area who have contested races will also be conducting elections.
To be eligible to vote, citizens who are 18 or older who are not registered or have moved from the address listed on their voter registration card need to become registered by April 4. Those who have changed their name need to also re-register or notify their county voter registrar in writing by the deadline.
Early voting begins April 22 and runs through April 30. Election Day is May 4.
