FIRST ALERT: Rain chances with a few strong storms around the area Friday

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Due to the threat of marginal severe weather, we have declared First Alert Aware Status. Rain and thunderstorm chances are still in the forecast for Friday. Overall this event looks mainly like a beneficial rain event however, we could also be tracking a few strong storms by late day.
Rain and thunderstorms will start moving into the area tomorrow and linger through the night time hours. Main concerns will be heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and some hail in the strongest storms.
As always with severe weather it is highly dependent if we see clearing. If we are socked in with cloud cover, then storms will likely not be as powerful. However if we see clearing skies, the threat of severe weather will escalate. The greatest threat of strong or severe thunderstorms will take place during the late afternoon and night time hours.
We will keep you posted should the story change from beneficial rain to a higher severe weather threat.
