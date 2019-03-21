Child on scooter taken to hospital after Wednesday wreck in Amarillo

By Jacob Helker | March 21, 2019 at 9:11 AM CDT - Updated March 21 at 9:55 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A wreck between a car and a scooter on Wednesday left a child in the hospital.

According to Amarillo police, around 6:35 p.m., officers were called to the 7900 block of Mitcham Drive.

They say a young person was leaving an alley on an electric scooter and pulled in front of a 60-year-old man in another vehicle.

The man was not able to stop in time and hit the child.

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the crash.

