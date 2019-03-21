Child on scooter taken to hospital after Wednesday wreck in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A wreck between a car and a scooter on Wednesday left a child in the hospital.
According to Amarillo police, around 6:35 p.m., officers were called to the 7900 block of Mitcham Drive.
They say a young person was leaving an alley on an electric scooter and pulled in front of a 60-year-old man in another vehicle.
The man was not able to stop in time and hit the child.
The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are investigating the crash.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.