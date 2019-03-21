APD’s ‘Fugitive of the Week’ seeking suspect for skipping bail, probation violation

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department’s “Fugitive of the Week” is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for probation violations and bond forfeiture.
Ryan Jermell Dockins is wanted out of Carson County for a probation violation related to a possession of a controlled substance charge.
He has warrants out of Potter and Randall Counties, both for skipping bail on other charges.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
Tips can also be submitted online at the Amarillo Police Department website.
Tips leading to an arrest could be rewarded with up to $300.
