WTAMU announces distinguished alumni awardees for 2019

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University Alumni Association have announced their distinguished alumni awardees for 2019 and will honor their recent selection in May during the annual Phoenix Banquet.
The Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes WT alumni who who have made significant contributions to their field as well as their community while honoring the legacy of excellence at the university.
The 2019 awardees includes Mike Bain, Angelo McClain, Gail Powell and Dyke Rogers.
Bain earned his bachelor’s degree in agricultural sciences in 1990. Bain is a longtime supporter of WT athletics and insisted the teams have first-class training facilities and became a leading fundraiser for many Buff teams. His generosity contributed to helping create the Bain Event Center of the Agricultural Sciences Complex. Bain is involved in many charitable organizations and serves as a board member for the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences and the WTAMU Foundation Board.
McClain earned his bachelor’s degree from in social work in 1979. He went on to earn his master’s degree from the University of Texas and a doctorate from Boston College, both in Social work. McClain’s achievements include serving as commissioner for the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, CEO of the National Association of Social Workers and a distinguished alumnus of Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch. In 2017, McClain was elected speaker for the college of education and social sciences at WT and is a Phoenix Club Member of the WT Alumni Association.
Powell earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1976 and a master’s degree in education administration in 1982. During her career, Powell has served as a principal in Amarillo and executive director for the nonprofit High Hopes Development Center. Powell led the organization to where it is today, serving more than 900 children in 22 middle Tennessee counties and giving the organization financial stability. Powell is known for being highly active in her community and was named the 2018 Darrel Waltrip Hometown Hero.
Rogers earned his bachelor’s degree in business and economics in 1970. As an entrepreneur and businessman, Rogers is involved in real estate, convenience stores, travel centers, restaurants and is the owner of Frontier Fuel Co. Rogers was also instrumental in establishing a Frank Phillips College campus in Dalhart as well as the Hilmar Cheese Factory. He and his wife, Terry, made a $1 million endowment to the Rogers Leadership and Development Program at WT and are involved in philanthropic projects as well as business. Rogers serves on the Harrington Regional Medical Center, Amarillo Area Foundation, Harrington Foundation and WTAMU Foundation.
All four distinguished alumni will be honored on Saturday, May 4 at the annual Phoenix Banquet in WTAMU’s Jack B. Kelly Student Center. Tickets are priced at $50.
Contact the WT Alumni Association at (806) 651-2311 for reservations.
