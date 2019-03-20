WTAMU announces distinguished alumni awardees for 2019

Rogers earned his bachelor’s degree in business and economics in 1970. As an entrepreneur and businessman, Rogers is involved in real estate, convenience stores, travel centers, restaurants and is the owner of Frontier Fuel Co. Rogers was also instrumental in establishing a Frank Phillips College campus in Dalhart as well as the Hilmar Cheese Factory. He and his wife, Terry, made a $1 million endowment to the Rogers Leadership and Development Program at WT and are involved in philanthropic projects as well as business. Rogers serves on the Harrington Regional Medical Center, Amarillo Area Foundation, Harrington Foundation and WTAMU Foundation.