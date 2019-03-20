Randall County’s ‘Wanted Wednesday’ suspect sought for theft, financial crime

By Jacob Helker | March 20, 2019 at 10:13 AM CDT - Updated March 20 at 2:16 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A man is wanted by Randall County authorities, and they are asking for the public’s help finding him.

*** WANTED WEDNESDAY *** This week's Wanted Wednesday fugitive is named appropriately. 48-year-old Rodney Craig Steele...

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Rodney Craig Steele is wanted for theft of property valued higher than $2,500 but less than $30,000.

He is also accused of misapplication of a fiduciary property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800.

Tipsters can also call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (8060 374-4400 for a chance at a cash reward.

