Randall County’s ‘Wanted Wednesday’ suspect sought for theft, financial crime

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A man is wanted by Randall County authorities, and they are asking for the public’s help finding him.
Rodney Craig Steele is wanted for theft of property valued higher than $2,500 but less than $30,000.
He is also accused of misapplication of a fiduciary property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800.
Tipsters can also call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (8060 374-4400 for a chance at a cash reward.
