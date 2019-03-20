Lubbock County D.A.’s office provides update on investigation into M.E.’s office

In January of 2019, the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office requested that the Texas Rangers begin an investigation into allegations of misconduct regarding the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office. As of today, according to the Texas Rangers, the investigation continues. Once the investigation is complete, the Rangers will turn it over for review to the Office of the Attorney General. As always, we cannot comment on an ongoing investigation. Questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the Texas Department of Public Safety. All other questions should be directed to the Attorney General’s office.