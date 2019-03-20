Gardening with the Masters classes begin March 21

VIDEO: Gardening with the Masters classes begin March 21
By Kaitlin Johnson | March 20, 2019 at 10:17 AM CDT - Updated March 20 at 2:15 PM

RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - The Gardening with the Masters classes, hosted by the Randall County Master Gardeners, starts on Thursday, March 21.

There will be a series of six classes for six weeks. Each class is an hour and 15 minutes.

Each class will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Texas A&M AgriLife Reasearch located at 6500 Amarillo Boulevard West.

For $20, you can attend the following six classes:

  • March 21 - Perennials, annuals and containers
  • March 28 - Plants for the xeriscape garden
  • April 4 - Vegetables, herbs and tomatoes
  • April 11 - Gardening from seeds and efficient irrigation
  • April 25 - Landscape design
  • May 2 - Shrubs and ornamental grasses

The $20 fee covers all six classes, and no pre-registration is required.

You can learn more about the classes here.

"Gardening With the Masters' Series Begins! M a r c h 2 1 t h r u May 2, 2 0 1 9 $20.00 One-time Fee for the Series ...

Posted by Randall County Master Gardeners on Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.