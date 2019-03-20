Gardening with the Masters classes begin March 21

RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - The Gardening with the Masters classes, hosted by the Randall County Master Gardeners, starts on Thursday, March 21.
There will be a series of six classes for six weeks. Each class is an hour and 15 minutes.
Each class will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Texas A&M AgriLife Reasearch located at 6500 Amarillo Boulevard West.
For $20, you can attend the following six classes:
- March 21 - Perennials, annuals and containers
- March 28 - Plants for the xeriscape garden
- April 4 - Vegetables, herbs and tomatoes
- April 11 - Gardening from seeds and efficient irrigation
- April 25 - Landscape design
- May 2 - Shrubs and ornamental grasses
The $20 fee covers all six classes, and no pre-registration is required.
You can learn more about the classes here.
