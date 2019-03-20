2 adults dead, 4-year-old hospitalized in Tuesday afternoon Randall County wreck

RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Two people are dead and a child is in the hospital after a vehicle crash in Randall County on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 5:40 p.m., Nathan Miller of Amarillo was driving on Loop 335 east of Amarillo with a four-year-old passenger.
Texas DPS says Miller’s vehicle veered into the oncoming lane for an unknown reason, colliding with another vehicle driven by Charlotte McNeely, also of Amarillo.
Both Miller and McNeely died at the scene.
Miller’s four-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Texas Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and the young passenger was secured into a child safety seat.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.