1 dead, 1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash near Spearman

HANSFORD COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - One person has died and another person has life-threatening injuries after a crash near Spearman on Tuesday.
Around 10:15 p.m., police say 22-year-old Beau Brown of Spearman was driving south on County Road 24 when his pickup truck veered off the roadway into the east barrow ditch.
DPS officials say Brown over-corrected the steering and lost control of the pickup. The pickup skidded sideways across the road into the west barrow ditch, collided into a road sign and rolled over multiple times before coming to a rest in the roadway.
DPS officials say Brown and the passenger, 28-year-old Izak Du Plessis of Spearman, were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the pickup.
Plessis died on the scene.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
