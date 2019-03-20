Clovis man indicted in Lubbock for kidnapping, cyber stalking and enticement of minors

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A grand jury for the Lubbock division of the Northern district court of Texas has issued a federal indictment for Rene Gloria, 57, charged with crimes involving at least three minors.
Jail records say Gloria is from Clovis, New Mexico, but federal documents say he may have lived in Muleshoe.
According to the indictment, Gloria allegedly attempted to kidnap two children in December of 2018. He was also indicted for two counts of enticement of minors, as well as cyber stalking for using a cell phone to attempt to coerce a third victim.
This case being investigated by the FBI and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Gloria is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a hold for U.S. Marshals.
