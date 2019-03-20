City of Amarillo continues to repair damages from last weeks high-wind event

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Last weeks historic high-wind event left an extensive amount of damage throughout the Panhandle, including traffic signs which continue to lay flat on the ground.
The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for replacing signs on I-40, I-27, and the State Loop and are working to fix the damage.
TxDOT has not been able to share how many signs are damaged or when they will be fixed but crews are out on the field.
However, the city says over 131 signs were reported damaged from the storm, and only 80 signs are left to replace.
"As far as traffic signs go, we had over 200 calls," said Floyd Hartman the Assistant City Manager for the City of Amarillo. "Just over 200 calls on wind damage signs. Crews responded immediately to emergency stop signs, yield signs and those types of signs, those have been completed."
During Wednesday's wind event, crews also responded to traffic signals that were down.
Chip Orton, the Director of Emergency Management for the City of Amarillo, discussed the strike program which helped the city assess the damage.
“50 volunteers and 25 strike teams that literally went out to look and find, ‘Here’s a power line down,’ and they would stay in that location until Xcel would come out so that we didn’t have someone drive over it or get injured,” said Orton. “So they went out and analyzed initial damage in the four quadrants of the city. It was a great program. It was a great way of doing things.”
The city has also repaired 33 traffic signals and fixed 70 additional signs.
To report a damaged sign on I-40, I-27 or the State Loop, you can call TxDOT at (806) 356-3200.
