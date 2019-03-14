VIDEO: Former elementary school teacher indicted on charges of child pornography

According to the arrest warrant, Taylor is accused of taking inappropriate photographs of juveniles with his cell phone while employed as a teacher at Lubbock-Cooper North Elementary. There were multiple claims Taylor had been calling female students to a “work desk” in the classroom and instructing them to work on iPads. Once the females were sitting, he is accused of using his cell phone to take photos of their vaginal and buttocks area. Statements from 10 students were taken by the principal. When the female students began talking about the incidents, the warrant says they were crying and visibly shaking.