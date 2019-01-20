Women’s Wave March, sponsored by Indivisible Amarillo coincides with marches across the U.S.

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Third Annual Women’s March, sponsored by Indivisible Amarillo, took over downtown Amarillo Saturday, coinciding with women’s marches across the United States.
This year, the theme was Women’s Wave, aimed at recognizing the strides women have made being elected into office this past November and highlighting current concerns for women.
Speakers at the event included Haley Stoddard, Idella Jackson, Kathy Holdgrafer Tortoreo, and Alexis Nichole Roberts. Music was provided by Keitha Jones and Amy Coffman.
