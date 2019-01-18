Retired Vernon firefighter killed in explosion in Quanah

QUANAH, TX (TNN) - A fire and explosion in Quanah has killed a man, according to Hardeman County Sheriff Office.
Sheriff Pat Laughery said they got a call around 11:30 about an explosion that broke out at Isnhower Auto Repair.
Crews from Quanah Fire Department, Chillicothe FD, and Crowel’s FD responded to the fire.
Three people were at the shop when the fire broke out, two outside and one inside.
The one inside died while the other two have been taken to the hospital. One is at UMC Lubbock. Officials couldn’t say where the second man was flown to.
Officials confirmed that Robert Floyd Pierce, 69, died as a result. He was a retired firefighter from the Vernon Fire Department.
Sheriff Laughery said it’s a tragedy and they give their prayers to the family.
They have three Fire Marshalls on scene still investigating the cause of the fire.
