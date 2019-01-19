Northwest Interceptor project to facilitate growth in the medical district

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Northwest Interceptor Project, approved by City Council on Tuesday, is underground work, but once completed, its effects will be felt above ground.
“Northwest Interceptor Project is a gravity sewer line, about six miles of new sanitary sewer main, running from the medical district to a lift station on the Northwest side of town,” said Jackson Zaharia, Assistant City Engineer for the City of Amarillo.
The goal for this project is to allow further growth in, and around the medical district.
“We are at capacity or exceeding capacity on some of the existing sewer lines in that area,” said Kyle Schniederjan, Director of Capital Projects and Development Engineering. “So this project opens up lots of development potential and expansion availability for the community, as well as facilitates efficient work for the existing lines.”
The city says the development for this project began nearly 20 years ago and has been redesigned to fit the growing needs of the community.
“Long range plans have a good concept of the things that are coming and the things that the community needs to grow and to thrive,” said Schniederjan. “We’re very proud to be associated with pushing this project over the finish line, if you will, after a long period of time that it’s been conceived and developed and then ultimately, coming to construction.”
While the majority of the public may not be affected by the day to day of this project, the city says the completion of it will impact the future.
“It facilitates the growth of our community. It facilitates the availability to bring in things like the Texas Tech Pharmacy School,” said Schniederjan. “It facilitates the availability to bring in expansion of private residential areas, and basically expansion of the city to the west.”
The city says construction is expected to begin this spring and would be completed during the summer of 2020.
