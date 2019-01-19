Good Bye Snow!

Hard to believe it snowed last night, temps are now going towards the 50s and most of the snow pack is melting away. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect clear skies with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. There may be some refreezing if patches of snow survive so be aware if driving overnight or into Sunday morning.
Sunday is looking warmer with highs in the lower to mid 60s. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies and mainly light SW winds. Sunday night looks mostly clear and not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.