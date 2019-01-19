Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
The overlay project through town on I-40 will continue throughout the week with various right lane and ramp closures in both directions for completion of mow strips around guardrails.
The left lane of I-40 westbound at the Ross/Arthur overpass will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly from Monday through Thursday, Jan. 21 – 24 for setting deck panels.
The left lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Jan. 21 – 25, while crews spread a layer of bond breaker on the new main lanes. This closure will accommodate trucks entering and exiting the job site.
Expect various lane and ramp closures on the frontage roads of State Loop 335 (Hollywood Road) in each direction from Washington Street to I-27 and various exit ramp closures in both directions on the main lanes as crews complete the concrete islands in the ramp gores. The eastbound to westbound turnaround at Bell Street also will be closed during the day for placement of concrete.
Starting Monday, Jan. 21, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on SL 335 (Soncy Road) approximately between the Perry and 77th avenues. These lane closures will be in place for approximately three weeks while the City installs a new storm sewer system. Please see attached press release from the City of Amarillo for more information.
Watch for various lane closures throughout the week on I-27 from Rockwell Road to the Swisher County line while crews perform full-depth concrete repair.
Various lanes will be closed in both directions on I-27 from 26th Avenue to 45th Avenue for crack seal operations and patching repairs.
On I-27, watch for various closures of entrance and exit ramps in both directions as crews pour and patch cracks.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work or unexpected events.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.