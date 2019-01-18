Woman’s limbs amputated after pneumonia diagnosis

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is reaching out to the community for support after learning their loved one, Crish McCutcheon, will now be a quadruple amputee. According to the family, she was diagnosed with pneumonia that went septic on Jan. 6.
Apparently the poisons in her blood attacked her vital organs and started shutting them down rapidly. The physicians countered the attack by administering high doses of medication. The medication left her hands and feet without needed blood circulation, causing her flesh to die.
On Wednesday, Jan. 16, she had her first amputations from her illness, leaving her with no hands. Her legs and arms were to be amputated on Jan. 18, but because her fever is so high with signs of infection, her husband Michael McCutcheon says the surgeons are doing a guillotine cut on all four extremities to alleviate possible bacteria from the dead areas.
Because this is such a life-changing situation, the family’s home will have to be adapted for Crish’s needs and they will need help with the medical expenses from her hospital stay, the family has set up a GoFundMe account.
“Please tithe to this cause and help my beautiful, young and adventurous wife with the necessary accessories and modifications to maintain a quality of life she deserves,” said Michael on the GoFundMe page. “Her heart is bigger than Texas.”
