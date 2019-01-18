Rodriquez enters not guilty plea in Zoe Campos murder

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The man accused of murdering 18-year-old Zoe Campos in November 2013 has entered a not guilty plea in court.
That plea comes despite 25-year-old Carlos Rodriquez' confession to police about how and why he killed the teen.
Rodriquez entered his plea Monday, Jan. 14 in Lubbock’s 140th Judicial District Court.
Campos' body was found in a home in the 1900 block of 70th Street five years after she was first reported missing. At the time Lubbock Police said Rodriquez had told them how he buried her in her in his backyard. Rodriquez then told Police how he dug the girl up a few months later before burying her in a deeper hole.
Rodriquez went with detectives to the backyard in November, showing them where she was buried.
Rodriquez remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on other charges. He was sentenced in October to four years in jail for stalking in an unrelated case.
