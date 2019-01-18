The Panhandle Wind Strikes Back

The Panhandle wind returns today as a storm system quickly moves through the area. The wind will be a one-two punch, we will start off with West winds and FIRE DANGER then transition into colder North winds by tonight. Expect wind speeds 20-30 with gusts near 50mph possible. It is also looking like we could be tracking some moisture as the front moves through the area.
Seeing as it will be warm ahead of the front, rain showers and embedded thunderstorms are more likely. Snow is still possible especially across the Northern areas where the colder air exists. Temperatures will peak in the 50s-60s by early day then quickly drop behind the front. Behind the cold front, rain will transition into snow showers. The cold front will be very quick which means any precipitation that takes place will likely be short lived.