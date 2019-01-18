Fire at Amarillo home causes estimated $200,000 in damage

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A fire at a house in Amarillo caused an estimated $206,000 in damage Friday afternoon.
Amarillo Fire Department crews responded to a fire at a house on the 3400 block of Amherst Drive around 1:30 p.m.
When crews arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the attic.
The fire was called under control just after 2:00 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire.
Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department say the home was equipped with solar panels, which created an added risk to firefighters battling the fire. This created a learning opportunity for firefighters who may encounter this in the future.
The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene and was unable to determine the cause of the fire.
