Feeding the furloughed: agencies helping those in need

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -The High Plains Food Bank and Catholic Charities have teamed up to provide free food assistance to federal employees in need.
“We’ll be supporting them on the food end, with product, water, food,” said Zack Wilson, Executive Director for the High Plains Food Bank. “Everything that they may need. We’re going to support them in that effort to help those, specifically here in Potter and Randall County, that are affected.”
This will begin this Friday, and last every Friday until the shutdown ends, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Catholic Charities at 2801 Duniven Cricle.
You must bring your federal ID and a check stub or statement showing $0 on it.
“I think many of us here have family and friends who are affected by the government shutdown,” said Jeff Gulde, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle. “I myself have relatives who are. We do have a food pantry and we help normally people who are 55 and over and disabled. But it seemed to be a disservice not to open who are, albeit short term we hope, hurting and needing help.”
As for where some of the food will come from, The High Plains Food Bank relies on the government for 20% of its inventory to supplement items not usually donated.
“We receive through a channel on USDA on a monthly basis and due to the government shutdown, this is good through about February or so, is when we’ve been told that we can still continue to receive food through that channel,” said Wilson. “But after that, it’s kind of up in the air, we’re not sure.”
Even with the uncertainty, the food bank says it’s in communication with partner agencies to address their food needs.
“We still will continue what we’re doing by all means and with every available resource to us, to help not only the Texas Panhandle, but in addition to that federal employees who are seeking help,” said Wilson.
If you’d like to help , you can donate to the High Plains Food Bank here.
Catholic Charities will also be accepting food donations directly for federal employees.
