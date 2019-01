A fast moving but potent storm system will crank our winds and bring some rain and snow to the area this evening. Some light accumulations of 1″-3″ may be possible in NE counties with light snow for Amarillo. Winds, however, may be gusting near 40mph which could generate very low visibility. The cold north wind will drive temps into the 20s tonight, but we should see a quick recovery to warmer weather during the weekend.