Court rules Ford Credit can repossess vehicles from Reagor-Dykes

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Judge Robert Jones has cleared the way for Ford Motor Credit to take back vehicles sold to Reagor-Dykes Auto Group.
In the ruling Thursday, Judge Jones approved Ford’s relief request from the automatic stay motion filed eight days after Reagor-Dykes' initial bankruptcy.
In approving Ford’s request, Jones confirmed Ford Credit has the right to recuperate its vehicles because they have become “depreciating assets” and due to repeated cash collateral requests from Reagor-Dykes in the five months since the August 1 bankruptcy.
Jones took issue with the failed November stalking horse bidder sale to KamKad Automotive Group of Dallas, as well as the planned McDougal-Dykes-Ewing group, stating the reorganization must “do more than manifest unsubstantiated hopes for a successful reorganization." And that any plan should have “reasonable assurances of commercial viability.”
Jones also stated Reagor-Dykes has no prospective lender to provide floorplan financing going forward, meaning the dealership would be unable to purchase cars to place on their lots to then sell.
“These cases need, and perhaps unrealistically so, a prompt resolution,” Judge Jones wrote in his decision.
In ending his decision, Jones said once Ford had taken back the vehicles from Reagor-Dykes they would need to file a report giving specific details on each vehicle, including make, model and VIN.
“The parties can obviously still reach an accord, despite the stay relief granted here. But if Ford Credit proceeds with enforcement of its rights of repossession, Reagor-Dykes is directed to cooperate with Ford Credit,” the decision stated.
