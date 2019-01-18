Closures for Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which falls on the third Monday of every January, many offices have altered their schedules in observance of the federal holiday.
On January 21, the following offices and services will operate on different schedules:
- The City of Amarillo and all departments will be closed, aside from emergency response
- Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Monday
- Residents who receive trash pick up on Mondays will instead receive service on Tuesday
- Those who receive trash pick up on Tuesdays will also receive service onWednesday
- Amarillo National Bank will be closed
If you would like your business listed, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.