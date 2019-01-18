Army sergeant, TX Panhandle native killed Thursday in Afghanistan

BADGHIS PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN (KFDA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbot has ordered flags be flown at half-staff to honor a U.S. servicemenber and TX Panhandle native killed in Afghanistan on Wednesday.
U.S. Army Sergeant Cameron A. Meddock was killed by small arms fire while participating in Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in the Badghis Province of Afghanistan.
Sgt. Meddock was a decorated member of the military, awarded the Purple Heart, Army Achievement medal, NATIO Medal, among numerous other awards and commendations.
According to the Army Times, Col. Brandon Tegtmeier, the commander of Sgt. Meddock’s Ranger regiment, said Cameron was, “one of America’s precious sons.”
Governor Abbot requested that flags be lowered at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, as well as Hansford County and any adjacent counties.
Flags should be returned to full-staff by sunset on Jan. 19.
