Amarillo standoff leads to arrest for weapons charges, terroristic threat

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A man is behind bars in Potter County after police say he discharged a firearm in east Amarillo early Friday morning.
Around 12:24 a.m., Amarillo police received a report of multiple gunshots fired near the 1700 block of S. Roosevelt Street.
According to Amarillo Police Department, when they arrived at the scene, they made contact with a man they believe fired the shots.
Police say he was still holding the weapon and refused to exit the home he was inside.
APD’s Critical Incident Response Team was dispatched to the scene.
At 5:38 a.m., the standoff ended as the man exited the home.
55-year-old Roger Don Taylor was booked into the Potter County Jail on charges of discharging a firearm in certain municipalities and terroristic threat against a family member.
No injuries were reported.
