Amarillo police searching for armed and dangerous fugitive

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help locating a fugitive who is said to be armed and dangerous.
According to officials, Gregory Keith Freeman, 34, is wanted out of Potter County for aggravated assault family member serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
Freeman is 5-foot-8, 185 pounds, brown eyes, black hair and is said to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Freeman’s location is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to his arrest, you could receive an award of $500.
