Amarillo College to offer 75 students with scholarships for job certification

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo College hopes to fill local high-demand jobs by offering 75 students with scholarships to earn job certifications.
Workforce training programs will be integrated in basic education courses to provide students with the skills to work in local high-demand jobs.
“[It’s] an opportunity for these students that may or may not have had this opportunity in the past to be able to come in have a lot of extra support and then move onto higher wages perhaps on a career pathway," said Associate Dean of Academic Success at Amarillo College Linda Muñoz.
This opportunity was given by the Texas Workforce Commission in the form of a $187,500 grant. The Texas Workforce Commission worked closely with the college to determine the local high-demand jobs.
“For the grant, we targeted occupations that are all in demand, high-demand in the top 25 in our local workforce development area," said Associate Dean of Technical Education at Amarillo College David Hall.
High-demand jobs include truck and commercial vehicle operations, nursing assistant, welding, business technology, machine tool technology, electromechanical technology, business administration, and automotive and diesel.
This opportunity is for students who are in AC’s Adult Education and Literacy programs.
“And these are students that may not be currently doing anything because they are a little anxious about math or they may not be currently taking any classes because they don’t feel comfortable speaking the language, they may have a language barrier,” said Hall.
However, the $187,500 grant only covers 61 percent of the costs for the 75 students that will receive the scholarship.
“The remaining percent, the other 40 percent, is going to be contributed in kind by Amarillo College in the sense that we are using the staff that we have the faculty that we have and all the wonderful wrap-around services that we have to fill the gaps and to make the complete project for the two years,” said Hall.
The Integrated Education and Training Grant provides students with multiple opportunities and pathways to pursue local careers.
You can find more information on the grant at Amarillo College’s website.
