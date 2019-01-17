WTAMU’s Black Student Union reenacting MLK’s ‘I Have a Dream’ address

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Venom head coach Julian Reese will reenact Martin Luther King, Jr.'s iconic, “I Have a Dream," address at an event by WTAMU’s Black Student Union on Jan. 22.
The original address came in the dead heat of the Civil Rights Movement, calling for economic equality for black citizens and the end of racism in the U.S.
The address will begin at 12:15 p.m. at the WTAMU Pedestrian Mall.
The university’s Campus to Community organization will provide cookies and hot chocolate to attendees.
The address is free and open to the public.
